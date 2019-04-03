MACK FLEETWOOD AT PROJECT THIS SATURDAY

Mack Fleetwood are Europe’s premier tribute to one of the biggest acts in rock and pop history, the legendary Fleetwood Mac. Having put on a stunning show at Daytripper 2018, the band now make their debut at Project in the Applemarket this Saturday, April 6th (doors: 9pm).



The six-piece tribute features three lead vocalists just like the real thing (two female and one male) and will bring you on a magical musical journey from the Peter Green blues era to the multi-platinum selling Anglo/American band that still tour today. Mack Fleetwood have sold out prestigious venues all over the country including Vicar St in Dublin, the Cork Opera House, and the Theatre Royal here in Waterford.

Originally the “Best White Blues Band” to come out of the 60s, Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac had several memorable hits and influenced scores of others great bands that were to follow them such as Led Zeppelin and Santana. When Peter Green left the band, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie kept the show on the road, being joined first by Christine Perfect (later McVie) and then Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

These three talented and prolific songwriters brought a distinctive style and unique fusion of rock, pop and country to the band. Fleetwood Mac enjoyed a rebirth, producing many classic hits including the outstanding Rumours album and they went on to even greater worldwide success than the original line-up. Mack Fleetwood deliver a spellbinding show, their love of the material and their musical prowess shines through in each song. They will bewitch you with authentic renditions all your favourite Fleetwood Mac hits.



Advance tickets are available at www.projectwaterford.com or

you can pay at the door on Saturday from 9pm