Magical Mozart by Candelight

The producers of A Viennese Strauss Gala, bring you ‘Magical Mozart by Candlelight’ this sumptuous fully costumed show immerses us in the wonderful music and the classical baroque world of one of the world’s greatest romantic composers- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.With beautiful settings, costumes, lighting, and of course candles, the European Baroque Ensemble and world class opera singers transport you back to the sumptuous past. The candle-light perfectly evoking the baroque period of the Maestro Mozart’s heyday.

A packed programme of classical music and song, which includes excerpts from the most memorable of Mozart’s operas, such as The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro, Cosi Fan Tutte, Don Giovanni and many more.

Mozart’s most popular and famous operas are all beautifully sung by world class soloists including South African Baritone – Denver Martin Smith, Hungarian corralaturra soprano Alinka Kozari – Hungarian Soprano and the Australian diva, soprano and doyen of the Sydney opera house – Saira Luther.The European Baroque ensemble consists of some of the finest classical players in Europe who have been hand-picked for this production. Together breathe new life into some of his most memorable arias, not only with the music but with the drama and decadence of some of Mozart’s finest work, and instrumentals including Symphony no. 40, Lacrimosa (Requiem D minor) Queen of the night and Eine Kleine Nacht Musik, Divertimenti in D major

The great success of this show is that it brings Mozart to life in a way which appeals to the aficionado and opera buff as it does to the uninitiated viewing opera for the first time.

An evening of Mozart Masterpieces not to be missed on Wednesday November 6th at Theatre Royal Waterford

Starts at 8 p.m. Tickets: €25/€23 from Box Office or www.theatreroyal.ie