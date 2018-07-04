Make a Date with Freddie White at Garter Lane

FREDDIE White is an Irish music legend. His name has always been synonymous with music of the highest quality whether he’s interpreting songs by his favourite writers, such as Randy Newman, Tom Waits, John Hiatt and Guy Clark, or performing his own classy compositions.

Freddie has been part of the fabric of the live music scene in Ireland since the 1970’s and he makes a welcome return to Waterford on Saturday, July 14th at Garter Lane Arts Centre.

This tour is called ‘One Heart Beating’, named after Freddie’s 14th album. In the past he’s been involved in bands such as ‘Scullion’, with Philip King and Sonny Condell and ‘The Fake’, who were regarded as one of the seminal Irish bands of the late ‘70’s. Next of course came The Freddie White Band which toured with Eric Clapton that year and had a string of subsequent hits.

In May 2002 the two-CD set ‘Lost and Found’ was released, comprising digitally re-mastered versions of two of Freddie’s bestselling early albums, albums, namely ‘Live on Tour’ and ‘Do You Do’, under the watchful eye of original producer PJ Curtis.



The re-release was warmly welcomed not only by the many whose original vinyl copies had long since worn out, but also by those who delighted in discovering these classic recordings.In 2004, he released an all-new studio album entitled ‘Four Days’ in May which was recorded in Dublin with some of Ireland’s finest musicians over a four-day period, it showcases Freddie’s songwriting prowess and unerring choice of songs worthy of remarkable reinterpretation.This is a rare opportunity to see Freddie White live in the fantastic live venue that is Garter Lane Arts Centre. The show starts at 8pm on Saturday, July 14th and tickets (€20 and €18) are available from www.garterlane.ie or the box office at 051-855038.