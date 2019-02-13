Michael Harding at the Theatre Royal

Author, playwright and Irish Times columnist Michael Harding is on his travels again to read from his latest book, ‘On Tuesdays I’m a Buddhist’ and will reach the Theatre Royal on Thursday, February 21st (8pm). Michael is hugely popular with audiences around the country and regularly tours with his unique show, reading from his books and telling stories that are highly entertaining.

His best-selling memoirs ‘Staring at Lakes’ and ‘Hanging with the Elephant’ were enormously popular and brought him to nationwide attention. Speaking with openness, honesty and great wit, Michael regaled the nation with his stories of life, love and melancholy.

One day in the summer of 2016, Michael Harding’s wife brought an unusual gift home from Warsaw. All of a sudden, he found himself falling back into the old religious devotions of an earlier time. The meaning he had found through years of engagement with therapy began to dissolve.



In ‘On Tuesdays I’m a Buddhist’, Harding examines the search for meaning in life which keeps him fastened to the idea of god.After many therapy sessions focused on an effort to uncover personal truth, and long solitary months on the road with a one man show, Harding is finally led to an artists’ retreat in the shadow of Skellig Michael.His engaging style has a way of drawing audiences in. Hilarious yet poignant, homespun yet profound, down-to-earth yet prone to amazing flights of fancy, there’s nothing quite like an evening with Michael Harding.

Booking is now open at 051-874402 or online at www.theatreroyal.ie