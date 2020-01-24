Midnight Run at Coastguard Cultural Centre, Tramore

(Friday January 24th)

Originating in the Gateway of the Great Smoky Mountains, Midnight Run began its journey in February of 2015, at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where they became a permanent staple of everyday life at the distillery. Midnight Run is a high-energy, Tennessee-based bluegrass band made up of four like-minded musicians and graduates of college music programs.

They set out to create a group that is tied to the rich traditions of bluegrass music and offers up a fresh approach to the “High Lonesome” sound. Each member draws from their influences in different genres including bluegrass, country, and rock n’ roll.

Midnight Run stays true to their musical roots with tight harmonies and reverence for “old-style” bluegrass music, all while stretching the boundaries of the genre with their song selection, stage antics, and exciting performance.

Favourites among bluegrass enthusiast and non-bluegrass audiences alike; they keep the energy high and the audience on their feet. Midnight Run knows when they are on stage; it is not only about the music, it is about connecting with the audience and leaving them with a memory that will last a lifetime. Midnight Run has been referred to as one of the most entertaining new acts on the bluegrass scene today.



Now, with over 200 shows a year, they find themselves playing to audiences from all over the world. From the moment they step on stage you’ll feel like you are in the hills of Tennessee, sitting on the front porch, listening to some of the finest music that the Smoky Mountains have to offer. Together Seth Mulder, Colton Powers, Ben Watlington, and Max Etling create a powerhouse of music that you do not want to miss!