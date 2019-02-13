‘Music of the Night’ at St Patrick’s Gateway

Jack Cunningham Productions will grace the stage at St. Patrick’s Gateway on Friday, March 8th with their upcoming concert production; ‘The Music of the Night’. This year’s concert is even bigger and features faces of new and old with a choir of 30 local teenagers, kids and lots of special guests. This is sure to be a wonderful evening of entertainment for both young and old alike.

Guests on the night include Ray Collins, Bill Stafford and internet sensations Jessica Reinl, Christopher Halligan and the Mount Sion Choir.



The Music of the Night features songs from ‘Les Misérables’, ‘La La Land’, ‘West Side Story’, ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Guys and Dolls’, ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Mary Poppins’ and many more. With vocals from musical director Emma Walsh and choreography from director/choreographer Jack Cunningham, this is a night you won’t want to miss.

Tickets cost €15 and can be bought from the office in St. Patrick’s Gateway

(051-843589) or online at www.stpatricksgateway.com.