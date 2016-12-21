Nature’s Whispers book launch

Nature’s Whispers is a book of photographs and poetry by Kate Quinn created through Waterford Healing Arts Trust’s arts programme in the Dialysis Unit of University Hospital Waterford. Nature’s Whispers will be launched by Dr Sean Leavey at 3pm on Saturday 17th December in Central Library, Lady Lane, Waterford.

Kate Quinn’s photographs and poetry are inspired by nature. She uses nature as a metaphor to express her emotional journey through dialysis. Most of Kate’s life has been spent in hospitals which has given her the time to explore photography, her first love, and also poetry. According to Kate, “The twist of nature is amazing as it can express my story but it can also tell a thousand others.”

WHAT has been running an arts programme in the dialysis unit of UHW since 2007. Artists Philip Cullen and Boyer Phelan work in the unit on a weekly basis engaging patients in art making. The programme is funded by the Punchestown Kidney Research Association and supported by the staff members on the unit who are keen to provide positive, creative and diversional activities to their patients. In 2015, artist Philip Cullen was introduced to Kate Quinn. Kate told Philip about her love for photography and so he encouraged her to document her story.

Kate’s work was first exhibited in University Hospital Waterford in an exhibition entitled Nature’s Reflection between May and June 2016. This book features Kate’s work from that exhibition plus some additional poetry, some words from Dr Sean Leavey and Catherine Drea’s speech from the Nature’s Reflection exhibition launch. Books cost €10 and proceeds go towards the Renal Dialysis arts programme and the Irish Kidney Association.