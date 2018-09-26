New Ross Piano Festival Preview

St Mary’s Church in New Ross will be the focus of activity for this weekend’s New Ross Piano Festival with national and international pianists taking to the platform. On Friday evening, the main classical concerts begin. All of the musicians are big names and have played all over the world. Anne-Marie McDermott met Finghin Collins in Santa Fe last year and was delighted to agree to make her Irish debut with the festival this year.Of Irish descent, Anne-Marie has played concertos, recitals and chamber music in hundreds of cities throughout the United States, Europe and Asia over the past 25 years. In addition to performing, she also serves as Artistic Director of the Bravo! Vail Music and Ocean Reef Music Festivals, as well as Curator for Chamber Music for the Mainly Mozart Festival in San Diego. Romanian-born British pianist Alexandra Dariescu dazzles audiences and critics worldwide with her effortless musicality and captivating stage presence. Her vision and innovative approach to programming make her stand out as a creative entrepreneur who likes to think differently.



She recently toured with the European Union Youth Orchestra under the baton of Vasily Petrenko after celebrating a range of acclaimed debuts in North America with the Orchestre Symphonique de Quebec (Fabien Gabel), Utah Symphony Orchestra (Kazuki Yamada), Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony (Marzena Diakun) and her Chinese debut with the Sichuan Symphony Orchestra (Darrell Ang), as well as two different sold out performances at the Vienna Staatsoper with Angela Gheorghiu and concertos at the Musikverein. In the Spring, Alexandra received the “Officer of the Romanian Crown” from the Royal Family and was selected as a Young European Leader by Friends of Europe.Finghin Collins needs no introduction to local audiences, as is one of Ireland’s foremost pianists and Artistic Director of the festival since its inception and performs widely, in Europe, Asia, and America.These three will be joined by a violinist Svetlin Roussev and cellist Marc Coppey to play a piano trio at each of the three shared concerts.

There are also three solo concerts – two coffee concerts at 12 noon, with complementary tea and coffee, and one on Saturday at 10pm with David Greilsammer. Known for his audacious, fascinating and imaginative interpretations, Greilsammer is recognised as one of today’s most adventurous classical artists. Praised by the press and public as a creator of numerous ground-breaking musical projects, ranging from His latest recital programme, named Labyrinth, which he will perform in New Ross has been described by the New York Times as ‘fascinating and courageous’.

Francois Dumont’s concert takes place at noon on Saturday. His international career was launched by his success in major international piano competitions winning prizes in the Chopin Competition, the Queen Elisabeth Competition, the Clara Haskil Competition, and the Montecarlo Piano Masters.

He has performed in major venues such as the Festival International de la Roque d’Anthéron, the ‘Piano aux Jacobins’ Festival à Toulouse, Chopin Festival in Nohant, Radio-France Montpellier Festival, Chopin à Bagatelle Festival and the Kennedy Centre in Washington. He regularly tours Japan and China.Marcos Madrigal plays on Sunday at midday. He has performed in recitals, and as a soloist with orchestra, in many of the most renowned concert halls of the world, such as the Teatro Colón of Buenos Aires, the Auditorium Parco della Musica of Rome, the Queen Elizabeth Hall of London, the National Concert Hall of Dublin, the Auditorium Manuel de Falla of Granada, the Bucharest Opera House, and the Volkstheater of Vienna. He has received several awards in important international piano competitions