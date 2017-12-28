New Years Eve Events in Waterford

Michelle Heffernan Reports

The Reg Bar

Masquerade Ball

This year the Reg Bar on The Mall is rolling out the red carpet and welcoming you to a night of glitter and glamour.

The wonderful Masquerade Ball will begin at 8pm and promises a night of surprises and amazing prizes for patrons. A Masquerade mask will be included for you with purchase of the specialty ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ Cocktail at the bar and Radio Presenter Shay Searson will be your lively host for this magical evening. Entry to the Masquerade Ball is free of charge and runs from 8pm on New Year’s Eve, until 2am on New Year’s Morning.



The Tower Hotel

New Year’s Eve Ball

The Tower Hotel will host its ever popular New Year’s Eve Ball in their beautiful ballroom, with five-piece party band High Definition will ensure you spend the last hours of 2017 bopping to classic hits from the nineties and noughties. Tickets are €20 and include finger food, while early Bird dinner options are also available at The Bistro Restaurant. Dress code for the ball is smart casual and doors open from 9pm to the early hours of 2018. For bookings or more information call 051-862300



Central Arts Indie Disco

If you’re less in the mood for classic pop and looking for some decent rock, Central Arts Indie Disco is your best bet for a hip and trendy New Years bop. Back by popular demand this best selling event will feature both local and national DJs including WLR’s Zoe Staunton. If you’d rather rock out to Morrissey than pucker up at midnight, you know where to go. Tickets are available directly form Central Arts at €12 or €12.90 on eventbrite.ie. Doors at 10pm for this strictly over 18s event and you can bring your own bottle! (BYOB)



Winter Light Festival at the

Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens



For early bird revellers, the New Years Eve Event at the Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore promises a magical end to your 2017.At 5.30pm, the “Enchanted Garden” at the Lafcadio Gardens will host its “Winter Light Festival”, transporting you into a world of “light and wonderment”.With a candlelit walk through gardens, sparkling waterfall, dazzling laser beam display, and spellbinding music, this event promises a feast for the senses and a magical way to ring in the New Year.Tickets are €5 for Adults and €2 for Children or Family ticket (two adults and two children) can be purchased fore €12. For more information, call 087-0960013.