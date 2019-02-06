Paddy Hanna to gig at Central Arts

On Saturday, February 9th, Central Arts presents a performance by Paddy Hanna, a unique and somewhat mysterious presence on the Irish music scene. Paddy Hanna is set to release his new album ‘Frankly, I mutate’ on March 2nd and celebrates that release with a select series of gigs in some of his favourite venues around the country.



Paddy’s career to date has not been conventional. A cult figure in the Dublin music scene, he has released numerous critically acclaimed singles and one prior album before, as he puts it, ‘retreating inwards’. Now he returns with an album of all new material bursting full of morose charm and sardonic wit. The album is searingly honest but for those familiar with Hanna’s previous singles, that will come as no surprise.

In a recent interview with NME, Paddy spoke candidly about his mental health: “I allude to mental illness in my work. It’s considered by many to be a neurosis that spurs on creative work, however it is nothing but a crutch on my own creativity. My time in a depressive haze is spent in complete emptiness, weeks will go by, my beard will have grown out, my pen dried up. So when indeed I allude to mental illness it would usually be during a happy period where I can function. One of the most important days in my life came when I finally opened up about depression and was not met with jeers but rather acceptance and understanding”

Hanna’s song writing has always has always sat somewhere between awkwardness and charm, something that is conveyed beautifully in his new material. Paddy has an authenticity other musicians spend years striving for. That realness, that melancholy, that dry sense of humour are all in abundance on this album.

The action on the night kicks off at 9pm. This is a BYOB event. Tickets

priced €12 can be purchased from www.centralarts.ie.