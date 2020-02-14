Pat Coldrick plays at Theatre Royal

After a hugely successful 2019, including a sell-out show with the RTE Concert Orchestra in the National Concert Hall, Pat Coldrick is taking to the highways and byways of Ireland for a nationwide tour this year.



Pat Coldrick is an Irish classical guitarist and composer who has been working for the past six years at home but has also performed recitals in Europe, the USA and Russia. Pat has been described as ‘pushing the boundaries of classical guitar’ with his musical interpretations and compositions and has made classical guitar exciting, interesting and more accessible to music lovers in general. Through his interpretation of music and by exploring and embracing new technologies he strives to enhance the dynamics of the classical guitar and bring his music to a wider audience both at home and abroad.

Pat’s musical formation has not followed normal traditional lines. He is mainly self-taught and in a relatively short period of time he has put together an impressive body of work and has gained considerable recognition throughout Ireland and internationally both as a performer and composer. Pat’s skilful and atmospheric connection with his audience is an art form in itself and is in total contrast to other more formal classical performances. He has a very easy going, laid back and unassuming approach and the approach to audiences at his live shows is to entertain rather than educate.

To date Pat has produced three albums – Cayendo (2010), CityJam (2014) and the latest Ophelia. Since the launch of these albums his music has been played on all the major radio stations in Ireland and many others abroad. Pat is now widely acknowledged as a very accomplished musician and composer who is succeeding in bringing classical guitar music ‘centre stage’ where he so passionately believes it belongs.

The new album Ophelia is out now featuring contributions from Irish musicians Finbar Furey, John Sheahan, Daire Bracken and Peter Eades.

Saturday 22nd- Tickets www.theatreroyal.ie