Poetry Day to be held on May 2nd

This year Poetry Day Ireland will take place on Thursday, May 2nd and there will be a range of events being held across the country.Events in Waterford will include the ‘Truth or Dare’ Podcast at WIT’s Main Campus on the Cork Road at 9am. Students and lecturers, Margaret O’Brien and Dr. Fiona Ennis, of the module ‘Poetic Forms of Language’ from WIT will be celebrating Poetry Day Ireland by producing a podcast on the theme of their favourite poem.

At 11am, the Poetry Day Fest will begin, featuring Irish folklore legend Eddie Lenihan, all Ireland slam poetry winner Beau Williams and Modwords pub crawl, the Harmania indie Choir, The Quill and Inks, Lani O’Hanlon and friends, The Solas Men’s Choir, The Lit, Translit and so much more..



Poetry Day Ireland is in its fifth year, and is presented by Poetry Ireland in partnership with poetry-lovers the length and breadth of the country. This year’s theme is “Truth or Dare?” with poetry lovers invited to speak their truth and dare to see the world differently. Read a poem or write your own, check out a local poetry event, or simply share some of your favourite poems and your poetry-filled day using the hashtag #PoetryDayIRL.

Anyone interested in planning something for the day can find out how to get involved at www.poetryday.ie.