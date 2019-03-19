QWEEN WILL ROCK YOU AT PROJECT!

Qween ended last year with a sold out tour of the country’s best venues, including a brilliant debut at Project in Waterford just before Christmas. It’s fair to say it was one of the best shows hosted by the venue in its near 20-year history, with a full house singing the words of ‘Radio Ga Ga’, ‘Don’t Stop Me’, ‘Somebody To Love’, ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘We Are The Champions’, ‘Under Pressure’. ‘A Kind Of Magic’, ‘I Want To Break Free’, ‘The Show Must Go On’, ‘I Want It All’, ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ and of course ‘Bohemian Rhapsody, back to the band.



Qween’s growing reputation has seen them being added to major music festival line-ups this summer and they are selling out large venues all over the country every weekend and they’ll return to Project this Saturday night, March 23rd (doors 9pm)

Of course 2018 saw a huge resurgence for the greatest rock frontman of all time, Freddie Mercury, and his band due to the award-winning movie ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, which won an Oscar for Rami Malek who plays Freddie. All the big hits feature in the movie as they do in the setlist of Ireland’s best live tribute to Queen. Their two-hour set followed by a Muldoons style-80s disco!

Advance tickets are on sale now at www.projectwaterford.com