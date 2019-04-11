Raphaela Gromes & Julien Riem at the Large Room

For their last concert of the season, Waterford Music is delighted to welcome the German duo, cellist Raphaela Gromes and pianist Julian Riem to the Large Room in City Hall tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7.30pm. They will perform a selection of music by Martucci, Rossini, Offenbach, Martinu and a specially commissioned piece by Kevin Volans.



Raphaela Gromes is an exceptional young cellist who has quickly garnered rave reviews for the incredible intimacy of her playing, her musical imagination, and thrilling virtuosity. Add to this her symbiotic duets with partner Julian Riem and you’re set for a truly inspiring evening.Winner of many international prizes, Gromes has performed extensively throughout Europe in the prestigious concert houses in Zurich, Amsterdam, Berlin and Vienna, and several composers have already dedicated cello concertos to her, including Valentin Bachmann and Mario Bürki.

A renowned soloist and award-winning pianist, Julian Riem has appeared with many of Europe’s leading orchestras. He is a passionate advocate of contemporary music and a sought-after chamber musician: in addition to his work with Raphaela Gromes, he is a member of the Munich Horn Trio and the Velit Quartet.

The concert is presented in association with Music Network. Tickets are €17 (Concessions: €15) with student tickets priced at €5 on the door. See www.waterford-music.org for more.