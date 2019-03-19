Re-imagining the Imagine Festival

Bright Future Planned for popular Arts Festival

Waterford’s Imagine Arts Festival is set for a whole new look this autumn. The 18th staging of the festival will open on Wednesday, October 23rd with a reimagined schedule and outlook.

Imagine will once again honour its track record of celebrating art in all forms and its innovative take over unusual and unused spaces in Waterford as they are transformed into pop-up galleries, music venues and more.



However, this year’s festival will have a whole new focus. The team behind the Imagine Arts Festival have been digging deep creating a new festival strategy and programming plan working with the guidance of the Arts Council of Ireland.This year’s events will kick off with the John Dwyer Trad Weekend running from October 18th to the 20th, with Imagine, incorporating the Waterford Writers Weekend, running from October 23rd to the 27th.Imagine has also benefited from increased funding from Waterford City & County Council, much to the delight of Festival Chairperson Jane Keen.

“We are delighted to receive continued support from Waterford City & County Council and from Fáilte Ireland. Alongside the huge voluntary contribution from our volunteer board and teams on the ground during the festival, in addition, the cost of curating and managing a festival of this scale is enormous – the 2019 programme is budgeted within the region of €100,000.” Ms Keen added: “Through grant support and event sponsorship agreements Imagine Arts Festival guarantees a diverse and eclectic programme which attracts national and international visitors to the city and county. The programme in progress for 2019 will truly deliver an ‘artstravaganza’ for Waterford this autumn. We recognise greatly and appreciate the support the festival receives from the local business community; this is the level of support we need in order to maintain the high standard of previous programmes.” The 2019 Imagine Arts Festival events are now open for sponsorship and the team behind the festival are on hand to supply any further details to potential sponsors.

If you would like to consider becoming a sponsor, an event partner or a festival friend please email imaginefestofficial@gmail.com or you can also find some detail sponsorship opportunities on the festival website www.imagineartsfestival.com