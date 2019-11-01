Return of the Lit Festival

Local young readers and creative writers rejoice, we are less than two weeks away from the third annual ‘Lit Young Writers Festival’ (A Reading and Writing Festival for young people that’s run by young people) which is back with a bang this Friday the 15th and Saturday the 16th of November, with two fun filled days of events, including Workshops, talks by renowned local and national authors, spoken word events and much more for 14 to 19 year olds.

This year’s guests include some very big names from around the country including Sarah Crossan, Elaine Feeney and Sarah Maria Griffin (who will be discussing their inspirations, writing process and what it means to be a full time-author on Friday and Dave Rudden (who will be running a workshop on idea generation, developing a plot, the editing process and how to beat the infamous writers’ block).There will be a horror themed workshop with Anthea West (where young people can discuss what scares them and what monsters, entities and beings can be created to represent these fears).



Author and journalist Megan Nolan (will be running a workshop on personal essays and feature writing) and much more. Other authors and poets hosting events include Erin Fornoff, Natalya O’Flaherty, Rose Keating and Colm Keegan.There will also be a number of free events to get involved in such as ‘The Big Book Swap’ in Central Library where you can swap some of your favourite books with others including some signed copies of some very interesting young adult authors.

If you’re interested in poetry there’s a pop-up poetry event in John Roberts square on Saturday and a spoken word event in ‘The Vintage Tea Rooms’ later in the day. It should be a lot of fun.All this wouldn’t be possible without the festival partners this year – Laureate na nÓg, Children’s Books Ireland, Poetry Ireland, The Arts Council Of Northern Ireland, The Department of Youth Affairs, and ‘We Are The Poets’ who are involved in events in this year’s festival. As well as our sponsors Waterford Youth Arts, Irish Rail, Waterford City and County Council, Libraries Ireland and the aforementioned Poetry Ireland.

All paid events are just a fiver with a small additional charge and can be bought through the ‘Lit Young Writer’s Festivals’ website – thelit.eu you can also book online through eventbrite.

For more information you can contact the team directly by email at – thelityoungwritersfestival@gmail.com or by sending the team a message on their Facebook page.