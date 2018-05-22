Returning Rebecca is Simply the Best!

On Friday, June 1st, the incredible Rebecca O’Connor will bring her mesmerising Tina Turner Tribute Show back to the Theatre Royal.

In the words of Ms Tina Turner herself: “Rebecca is so good, it’s scary.” Rebecca O’Connor is the only Irish artist to have ever won the prestigious European ‘Stars In Their Eyes’ TV competition where she wowed an audience of 33 million viewers with her Tina Turner performance.

She has since toured throughout the world to sell out crowds with her flawless rendition of Tina Turner’s hits including ‘Nutbush City Limits’, ‘Proud Mary’, ‘River Deep’, ‘Private Dancer’, and of course her best loved hit, ‘Simply the Best’.



Legendary musician Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac has called Rebecca “an amazing signer”, saying he was “mesmerised” by her show.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see the very best Tina Turner tribute show, for one night only in the Theatre Royal. Tickets are €28 (€25 concession). The show begins at 8pm so arrive early to secure your seats! To book call 051-874402 or see www.theatreroyal.ie.

