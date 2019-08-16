Rigor Mortis & Ghosting

Theatre Royal, August 15th, 16th and 17th.

Rigor Mortis performed by Michael Quinlan and Paul Connaughton, directed by Aidan Kelly with Sound Design by Jamie Beamish.Waterford, Ireland. Mourners arrive at a church only to find the deceased missing. Jimmy wakes up in his sitting room hungover to Jesus, only to find a coffin in front of the couch and Ted knocking at the door. What the f*ck is he after doing?



Ghosting, a new play by Anne O’Riordan and Jamie Beamish, performed by Anne O’Riordan, directed by Aidan Kelly with Sound Design by Jamie Beamish. She never sleeps well. She never remembers her dreams. Her first boyfriend ghosted her six years ago so what the f*ck is he doing sitting on the end of her bed in the middle of the night? Now she’s going back to the last place on Earth she wants to be. Home. Waterford. It’s gonna be an eventful couple of days.