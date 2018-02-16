Royal Moscow Ballet’s “The Sleeping Beauty” at the Theatre Royal

Embarking on their very first performance at the Theatre Royal Waterford, The Internationally renowned Royal Moscow Ballet brings every child’s favourite fairytale to the Theatre Royal on Saturday, March 3rd (2pm and 8pm). This is the classic story of love and innocence , mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score.



Experience stunning choreography, breathtaking costumes and vibrant sets which will transport you straight into this fairytale world and let the Royal Moscow Ballet make this fairytale come to life right before your eyes at the Theatre Royal.

Performances take place at 2pm and 8pm on Saturday, March 3rd. Tickets for adults are priced €30 (€27.50 for Under 16s) available from the Box Office (051-874402) or online at http://www.theatreroyal.ie/events/the-royal-moscow-ballet

