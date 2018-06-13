Rubber Bandits at Theatre Royal

Fresh from their sell out shows at London’s Soho Theatre, the Rubberbandits bring their new show ‘Loot Roosters’ to Theatre Royal Waterford on Friday, June 22nd.

Distinctive for their plastic bag masks they always wear, musical duo Blindboy Boat Club and Mr Chrome started their career at the turn of the new millennium as prank phone callers in their native Limerick and moved into comedy hip-hop a few years later.



In October 2010, they began a weekly slot on RTE 2’s ‘Republic of Telly’ – and released their debut single ‘Horse Outside’, which became a viral internet hit (more than 14.5 million YouTube views) and then a genuine chart success.

The following year, Channel 4 commissioned them for a series of Comedy Blaps – online shorts – and they were named Best Irish Act at the entertainment.ie awards. The show will start at 8pm.

Tickets are priced €26 and are available from the Box Office (051-874402)

or www.theatreroyal.ie/events