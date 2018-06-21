Seems Legit at Central Arts

Central Arts Waterford is delighted to restart the summer party with another Seems Legit! offering on Saturday, June 30th.



This time the party is headlined by none other than Myler, a rising star on the global electronic scene, who promises a set of delicious original productions and remixes. Supporting Myler on the evening will be one of Waterford’s best loved DJs Kenny Fitz as well as resident DJ Eddie Galavan and the Fears’ very own Kiva Oates to kick start this energetic night with a bang. All are welcome to join in another Seems Legit! soiree, and a night of pure fun and madness.

This is a BYOB event and ID required. Tickets are priced €12 and available at seemslegitjue.eventbrite.ie. Doors open at 9.30pm

For full story see The Munster Express newspaper

