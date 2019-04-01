Ska Fest in Tramore over Easter Weekend

This coming Easter Weekend, the annual Ska Festival will be held again in Tramore, drawing fans from Waterford, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin, Belfast and further afield.

DJ and MC Olas Boss will return to Tramore to perform over the three-day festival. Owen Kavanagh and Skazoo will play the Friday opener at Murphs as well as on Sunday, when there’ll also be a reggae session at O’Neills. The Waterford Ska Club will also make an appearance on Friday at the Vic and in Martha’s on Sunday.



Skabilly Rebels from Coventry, the home of Ska, along with Roddy Radiation (former lead guitarist with The Specials) will play the headline gig on the Friday at the Hi B.Saturday’s headline will be King Zepha form Leeds along with the Spitfires from London appearing in Tramore for the first time, much to the delight of festival organiser Owen Kavanagh; King Zepha played Tramore three years ago. Come Sunday, the Spitfires and Cork Ska band The Service, will also perform.

Accommodation may well be an issue in Tramore over the weekend, so if anyone can assist, organisers would lover to hear from you, with hundreds of Ska fans expected to flock to the town. German reggae band Spicey Roots will also play in Tramore over the three days and will gig at The Ritz on the opening night.