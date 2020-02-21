Sleeping Beauty from Bolshoi Ballet

(Theatre Royal, Saturday, February 29th)

This February the Royal Moscow Ballet brings every child’s favourite fairy-tale to the Theatre Royal stage with very special Guest Soloists from the world-famous Bolshoi Ballet.

This is the classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score.



Experience stunning choreography, breath-taking costumes and vibrant sets which will carry you straight into this fairy-tale world and let the Royal Moscow Ballet make this fairy-tale come to life right before your very eyes.The show starts at 2pm and 8pm on Saturday 29th FebruaryTickets €32/€29.50 under 16 years available from 051-874402 or www.theatreroyal.ie