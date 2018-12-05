Social History Film on Waterford Crystal

Waterford Crystal is still known throughout the world as a high quality brand. At its height they employed around 3000 people both in Waterford City and Dungarvan. This was an amazing feat given their modest start in Kilcohan in the late 1940s. Through the medium of film, a local organisation Waterford Youth Arts (WYA), will now attempt to tell some of the workers story behind the brand.



This social history film will be in the style of the previously released social history films by the WYA film team.Some of their past social history films include productions on Barrack Street, Ballybricken, Down the Town, St John’s Park, Grattan Square, Dungarvan, Slieverue and Tramore which is due to be released in early 2019.

WYA will interview workers from the various sections of the company and hopefully put together a story that gives a flavour of the characters, their experiences of working there, their pride in the work and together with footage of the actual factory over the years create a work that local people will find enjoyable and representative.So the next steps will be to put together a list of ex-workers who would be interested and willing to be filmed – so if you are available please contact WYA at 051-879377 or email olliebres@gmail.com.