Songs and Dances of Europe at Christchurch Cathedral

Summer’s in full swing so why not keep the holiday vibe going and make a song and dance out of it! Enjoy a magical musical feast “Songs and Dances of Europe” with young dynamic duo, pianist Peter Regan and violinist Abbie McDonagh on August 2nd at 8:00 p.m. in the stunning setting of Waterford’s Christchurch Cathedral. “Songs and Dances of Europe” will be a lively, joyful menu of music inspired by folk songs and dances from Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania and Spain.



From Manuel de Falla’s glittering “Suite Populaire Espagnole” to Kodaly’s heartfelt “Adagio”, there’s plenty in this concert to please everyone. Also included is Janacek’s forceful violin sonata, Bartok’s lively Romanian Dances, and the spicy “Havanaise” by Saint-Saëns. Peter and Abbie first collaborated during secondary school when they both played violin and toured with Young European Strings Chamber Orchestra. Their paths diverged. Peter went on to study piano with legendary Irish pianist, John O’ Conor in the Royal Conservatory of Toronto while Abbie studied in the Musikhochschule Lübeck in Germany.Since then both have been busy performing as soloists in Toronto, Colorado, London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan and New York!

A truly dazzling duo, this a sensory feast not to be missed!

Tickets are €15 and are available at the door or at www.eventbrite.ie.