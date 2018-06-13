Spokes Poetry Night at Grimes’

The year long series of Spokes poetry nights is almost at an end with just two more night events to be held. The penultimate night will be held on Friday, June 22nd marks the Summer Solstice on the Wheel of the Year with very special guest poet Colm Keegan and guest musician, local classical guitarist, Emma Quilty. There will also be the usual Open Mic section open to the floor and it’s all kicking off at 8pm, upstairs in Phil Grimes’s Pub in Johnstown. Colm Keegan is a writer and poet from Dublin. Since 2005, he has been shortlisted four times for the Hennessy New Irish Writing Award, for both poetry and fiction and won the All Ireland Poetry Slam in 2010. His first book Don’t Go There was released to critical acclaim in 2012. His latest collection, ‘Randomer’ is out now and available from Salmon poetry.



In 2014, Colm Keegan was awarded a residency in the LexIcon, Ireland’s largest public library. He has developed numerous creative writing projects for schools and colleges across the country. He is a creative writing teacher and co-founder of the Inklinks Project, a creative writing initiative for young writers. In 2011, he was nominated for the Dublin Fringe’s ‘Little Gem’ Award for the spoken-word play ‘Three Men Talking About Things They Kinda Know About’ – which has toured Ireland and sold out in Bristol, London and Paris. His play ‘For Saoirse’ was staged in the Axis Theatre in 2016. In January 2017 his short play, ‘The Process’ was staged in the Abbey Theatre as part of 24 Hour Plays. He also writes for television and he was a co-founder and board member of Lingo, Ireland’s first Spoken Word festival.Emma Quilty is from Tramore and is a final year student on the music degree at WIT. She specialises in classical guitar performance and composition. Initially she began the degree specialising in classical piano but switched to classical guitar upon hearing and falling in love with the music and the playing style of classical guitarists. Emma intends to pursue a career in music teaching and performance.