‘Spotless’ at the Theatre Royal

Multi-award-winning theatre company Rise Productions return to the Theatre Royal on Friday, April 12th (8pm) with a brand-new play from acclaimed writer Gary Duggan.

Directed by Aoife Spillane-Hinks, starring Ciara O’Callaghan (Fair City) and Emma Willis (The Young Offenders) ‘Spotless’ charts the story of two very different women whose lives start to mirror each other when, unknowingly, they both become involved with the same elusive young man.



Fortyish Genevieve has had to downsize from an affluent suburb, and is struggling to get to grips with life in her new home, backing onto a grim block of flats.

Jenny, an inhabitant of those flats, is looking for a way out, but doubts her chances of finding it from her upcoming Leaving Cert exams.Genevieve is clinging to her final chance at having children, while Jenny is doing her best to avoid any distraction and unwanted attention from the opposite sex.

Both of their paths intersect in the shape of Dean, an attractive but unreliable local lad that neither can ever fully be sure of.So begins a darkly humorous and disturbing suburban thriller. Neither woman’s life will ever be the same again.

Tickets priced €17(Concessions: €15) from the Box Officeor 051-874402 or www.theatreroyal.ie