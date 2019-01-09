Spring 2019 at the Royal

Spring 2019 has kicked off here at Theatre Royal Waterford and some shows have even sold out!

The Spring Season at the Theatre Royal features some welcome returns as well as superb theatre, music, comedy and family events – something for everyone! Theatre Lovers can look forward The Scourge (Jan 17th) directed by the Theatre’s Artistic Director Ben Barnes. Fishamble: The New Play Company presents: On Blueberry Hill By Sebastian Barry (28th Febth & 1st March) and The Kinevane Trilogy (April).



Big Telly Theatre Company presents Freak Show (12th March). Rise Promotions presents Spotless (12th April) and we are delighted to welcome back The Matchmaker By John B. Keane (May)In February you can enjoy Orfeo ed Euridice presented by Irish National Opera & United Fall (14th Feb)- a highlight of Galway International Arts Festival 2018 where it had a run of sold out performances. A Viennese Strauss Gala (8th Feb) and Royal Moscow Ballet presents Swan Lake (23rd Feb).

Or treat yourself to one of these tribute bands – The Legend of Luke Kelly, The Man in Black (No. 1 Johnny Cash Tribute, A Vision of Elvis – returns (March), The Ultimate Rod Stewart Tribute (April) and George Michael & Wham, Rebecca O’Connor is ‘Simply the Best’ as Tina Turner (May). Music lovers can look forward to The Fureys (18th Jan), Jack L (19th Jan), The High Kings (24th Jan), Steeleye Span (25th Jan), Tenors Unlimited (7th Feb), Charlie Landsborough (9th Feb), Bell X1 (22nd Feb), Aslan (8th March), Johnny Brady (11th April), Jake Carter (19th April) and Tommy Flemming (25th April).

David O’Doherty (Jan), Des Bishop, Dirtbirds, Neil Delamere, Pat Shortt, and Pure Craic’d – Sean O’Kelly, Menopause – The Musical, Blindboy, The 2 Johnnies and Jason Byrne are some of the comedy names to visit this spring.The Theatre Royal is delighted to welcome back Waterford Musical Society with South Pacific on 30th April – 4th May and TheatreBox present Annie (May). Families are in for a treat with Bosco’s Garden and Cinderella (3rd Feb), Humpty Dumpty & The Big Eggventure (14thApril) and Gangsta’ Granny (9th & 10th May). Following the a huge success in 2018 Solas Cancer Support Centre are back with Dance for Life 2019 (29th March)

Pick up a copy of the fun packed season brochure at the Theatre Royal Box Office

today or go to www.theatreroyal.ie for a full listing of events.