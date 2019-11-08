Stephen Mullan: Son of a Preacher Man

Laugh Out Loud at Central Arts

Fresh from Edinburgh Fringe, a sell-out run at Dublin Fringe, Kilkenny Cat Laughs, the Vodafone Comedy Festival and touring with Des Bishop; Stephen Mullan brings his stand-up comedy show ‘Son of a Preacher Man’ to Central Arts on Friday November 15.



For Stephen, Childhood Sundays were for watching Dad deliver sermons and Mam-led evangelical worship time, but how was he going to survive being so uncool in small-town nineties Ireland? ‘Son of a Preacher Man’ is a coming-of-age story with sexcapades, drug overdoses and a surprise baby meant that this boy was – in his own way – born again. From the church to the psych ward, Stephen’s life started with Jesus and almost ended with the Tellytubbies.

Tickets for what promises to be a truly fun event and a great evening of laughs and insights are priced at just €12 and are available from www.centralarts.ie. Doors are at 8pm. This is a BYOB event. For more info about this show and all others happening in Central Arts, check them out on FaceBook.