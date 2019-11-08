Stephen Mullan: Son of a Preacher Man
Laugh Out Loud at Central Arts
Fresh from Edinburgh Fringe, a sell-out run at Dublin Fringe, Kilkenny Cat Laughs, the Vodafone Comedy Festival and touring with Des Bishop; Stephen Mullan brings his stand-up comedy show ‘Son of a Preacher Man’ to Central Arts on Friday November 15.
For Stephen, Childhood Sundays were for watching Dad deliver sermons and Mam-led evangelical worship time, but how was he going to survive being so uncool in small-town nineties Ireland? ‘Son of a Preacher Man’ is a coming-of-age story with sexcapades, drug overdoses and a surprise baby meant that this boy was – in his own way – born again. From the church to the psych ward, Stephen’s life started with Jesus and almost ended with the Tellytubbies.
Tickets for what promises to be a truly fun event and a great evening of laughs and insights are priced at just €12 and are available from www.centralarts.ie. Doors are at 8pm. This is a BYOB event. For more info about this show and all others happening in Central Arts, check them out on FaceBook.
For full story see The Munster Express newspaper or
subscribe to our Electronic edition.
subscribe to our Electronic edition.