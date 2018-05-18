Summer Highlights at the Theatre Royal

The Theatre Royal’s summer season kicks off on June 1st and promises something to suit all tastes.

The Royal will presents three exceptional plays throughout the summer months featuring ‘Blackbird’ by David Harrower starring The Tudors’ Anthony Brophy and Maria Guiver, Conor McPherson’s ‘The Good Thief’ starring Waterford’s Michael Power, along with Enda Walsh’s masterpiece, ‘Misterman’, starring Waterford’s Michael Quinlan.

The girls night out is covered too via ‘No Smoke Without Fire’, a comic drama by Paddy Murray starring Mary Murray (Love/Hate) and a guaranteed good old fashioned laugh with ‘Weighing-In’, set in the Easi-Slim diet club) by Ger Gallagher and presented by Dolmen Productions.

Among those bringing comedy to the stage will be Brendan Grace, the Rubberbandits and Jason Byrne, in addition to the long-awaited return home of ‘Gift Grub’ star Mario Rosenstock.



An exciting offering of mushc this summer will include the return of country star Nathan Carter for two nights in August and Dublin rock band Aslan, who are marking their 30th anniversary. Back by popular demand and kicking off our summer season on Friday, June 1st is Rebecca O’Connor as ‘Tina Turner: Simply The Best’, while Elsa Jean McTaggart presents a tribute to Eva Cassidy, bringing alive the essence of Eva as she relates the songs to the beautiful and yet tragic story of one of the world’s most iconic voices. And for all Bob Dylan fans, a memorable evening honouring the legendary artist is guaranteed.There will also be lots for the family to enjoy. Waterford’s Theatre Box will present ‘Oliver’, the well-known Dickens tale of a workhouse boy who runs away from his orphanage, performed by children who attend Theatre Box’s dance and drama classes. Meanwhile, ‘One Man Shoe’ is a delightful, dynamic and uplifting show performed by Jango Starr who has a unique style of silent physical theatre.

For kids, Bosco will return, while Hansel and Gretel will be staged in what is being billed as a completely interactive live experience. Little Red Kettle will return in August to perform ‘Lusmore, Lily, Doire and the Ollpheiste’ by Ben Hennessy and Liam Meagher with a cast of 50 of the best young actors you’d ever hope to see. And keep an eye out for ‘ModWordsFest’, presented by Anna Jordan on July 14th and 15th.As well as its exciting programme of events, historical tours of the Theatre Royal are also provided, where you can stand on stage and visit areas only ever seen by performers! Bookings can be taken in advance via 051- 874402.



Pick up a Summer Season Brochure at the Box Office on The Mall or download a brochure from www.theatreroyal.ie.