Summer in the City details announced



The organisers of Summer in the City – Waterford’s free, summer-long music and arts festival – have announced the programme for 2019, and it’s an absolute cracker, with this year set to be bigger and better than ever before! Funded by Waterford City and County Council and Waterford Viking Triangle and produced By Central Arts and Partners, Summer in the City takes places across the summer months from June 1st to August 17th with events taking place on four stages across five areas of the city.

This year’s musical acts include: Jerry Fish, Mundy, The Eskies, RSAG, Newfoundland, Jack O’Rourke, Thank Funk, Mount Sion Choir, Thumper, Beef Supreme, Galway Street Club, Crome Yellow, The Tan and Sober Gentlemen, Sleeze ‘N’ Cheeze, Dowry, Munky, Tanjier, Sick Love, Chinese Newspaper, Cherym, Jam Tarts, Junior Brother, Code Of Behaviour, EMR, No Hot Ashes, Monkey Harris, Rookie Thomson, Mark Walsh & The Tide, Conor Clancy & Band, Drop The Shadow, Kudos, EHCO, Elephant, Ten Ounce Mouse, Third Wheel, The Flicks, Dezoot, Amy Montgomery, Anna Mullarkey, Shellakybookies, Colin & The Harries Hawks, Liam Merriman & Bill Stuart, Babyvegas, Bankrupt, The Beachcombers, Three’s Company, Hard to Handle, Two Piece in a Pod, Rippin Up Time, No Pressure, Achara, Sean McComish, Bleakhaus, Emma Quilty, Jack Kennedy, Open Mikers and Owen Byrne.



On top of that, there’s a whole additional programme events to include something for absolutely everyone with: family fun, acoustic sessions in Bailey’s New Street, a comedy club, Battle of the Bands, Speaker’s Corner, puppet shows, brass bands, DJ Daveyboy’s on-street Indie Disco, street workshops, facepainters, crafter’s corner and Waterford’s Biggest Colouring Book!

The main areas where the activity all takes place this year are: the newly-added Apple Market, an amazing season of events throughout Waterford Viking Triangle, Centre Stage and Family Fun in John Roberts Square, Artbeat and The Churchyard Sessions in Bailey’s New Street, Block Parties in Waterford Cultural Quarterwith Tully’s Bar and Crinniú Na nÓg (‘The Gathering of the Young’) on June 15th.

Summer in the City is funded by Waterford Council and Waterford Viking Triangle and supported by The Reg, The Munster Bar, Tully’s, Rapid Cabs and Waterford Cultural Quarter. With loads more info, announcements and details to come, keep an eye to Facebook or the brand-new Summer in the City website, www.summerin.city. It’s going to be a great summer!