Summer programme at the Theatre Royal

Summer 2019 is about to kick off here at Theatre Royal and it is jam-packed with music, theatre and comedy. Theatre lovers can look forward to Joxer Daly ESQ (July 4th, 5th, 18th and 25th) brilliantly performed by Phelim Drew. A play that features storytelling and song, prefect for a summer night of entertainment. Returning following the success of their last visit to Theatre Royal and guaranteed to delight audiences again CAT (The Play) (July 11th and 12th) written by Jamie Beamish and Richard Hardwick and Rigor Mortis & Ghosting in August (15th to 17th) – one night, two plays! Central Arts will present The Eight (August 23rd and 24th) and Crowman (August 31st) starring Jon Kenny.



Meanwhile, Christy Moore returns in June (7th & 8th) with his new album ‘On The Road’.

Music lovers will be spoiled for choice this season with Legends of American Country (22nd June), Back Road Smokers Club – Waterford’s most exciting band (June 28th), Rory & The Island – Rory Gallagher formerly of pop-punk trio The Revs (June 29th), Simon & Garfunkel Through The Years (June 30th), critically acclaimed as one of the world’s greatest tributes.

Natty Wailer (July 6th) is inspired by the old school Reggae of the legendary Bob Marley while Sideline (July 13th), initially convened as a side project for seasoned players (hence the name) will serve up the best in bluegrass.

The Sunday afternoon concert series includes ‘I Love You Because – The Story of Jim Reeves’ (July 14th) which will feature the words of some his greatest hits projected on a giant screen, giving the audience no excuse not to sing! Tea/coffee and cakes will be on sale before and during the interval.Joan As Police Woman (July 17th) is back following her sold out Irish Tour in August 2018 with her captivating solo show ‘Joanthology’.Clancy’s Kitchen (July 20th) will see the Clancy family regale the audience with stories, songs and tunes from the Clancy Brothers while international award-winning artist Susan McCann will perform on August 10th.

The legendary Robert Plant and Saving Grace will play to a sold-out theatre on July 19th with support from The 4 of Us.

Modwords will present #MODWORDSFEST2019# (July 13th and 14th). Modwords is an all year-round Waterford based literary platform for new works, classes, mentorship, community development and above all the first literary based open mic and festival in Waterford.

And the season would not be complete without some comedy with Dave McSavage (July 27th) returns with his show, National Treasure and don’t miss ‘A Line of O’Kane’, Deirdre O’Kane’s hilarious new stand-up show on August 30th. The Centre Stage School of Ballet & Performing Arts will present ‘The Lion King’ (June 1st) and Feile Na Scoileanna (June 12th and 13th) will also make a welcome return.

Backstage @ The Royal (June 21st) will feature Fighting Spiders. Red Brick & Phad Hennessy.

This new cool venue provides musicians with the opportunity to perform to peers, fans and a music loving audience while being supported by an experienced technical team in the heart of the Viking Triangle.

For further details, visit www.theatreroyal.ie