Surviving Christmas

Michelle Heffernan Reports



Martin Matthews of Shine Discovery Waterford outlined his Dos and Don’ts for managing stress this holiday season

DO Make Lists

Lists make you feel organised, even if you don’t follow them! Martin recommends making the usual Christmas lists such as grocery list, gift list, or Christmas card list, but also a more personal list. The most important planning involved in Christmas, says Martin, is “planning to take care of yourself”. A good idea is to make a list of how you will be spending your time, and to plan an effective way to incorporate work commitments, family, social events and downtime for yourself. “Put events in your calendar of course” he says, but equally “schedule time you need for yourself “



Even Santa Claus has his elves. Nobody is expected to manage everything at once, and delegating tasks to others, even small jobs, takes an important weight off your shoulders. We all believe we know the best way to do things, but it is more effective to share the load than perfect it.Christmas is hectic and hurried, and simple slips can lead to safety hazards. Martin encourages everyone to be safety conscious for a more relaxing holiday; “Switch off plugs and sockets, secure the house, take proper care of your car and on the roads” advises Martin. The most important gift we all have is our health and safety.

DO get some exercise

Everybody indulges at Christmas and nobody is expected to be hitting the gym on the 24th. But exercise is “so important for our mental and physical health”, says Martin Research has shown that exercise boosts mood, self esteem and quality of sleep. It doesn’t have to be a chore, he adds, “you can simply go out and get some fresh air with your family”

DO make an escape plan

We have a tendency at Christmas to put ourselves out in order to seem social, but sometimes it takes too heavy a toll. “Make a plan to leave a visit/event” advises Martin; For example, when you arrive at the door explain “you’re only staying for an hour” and if you find you’re enjoying yourself, you can always stay around. It’s better to keep your boundaries and be “selfish” with your time, rather than exhausting yourself to please others.



DON’T try to please everybody

“Everyone else’s happiness is NOT your responsibility,” Martin emphasises. It’s virtually impossible to keep everyone happy so why not just focus on pleasing yourself? If someone is not having a good time, that is their problem, not yours, and once you take that monumental task off the list, you’ll feel much more at ease.



DON’T try to play peacemaker

“Be aware that when you return to family at Christmas, old roles can emerge,” Martin explains. After 25-plus years of family behaviour habits, you are not going to change dynamics over one Christmas dinner.

People will bicker, say the wrong thing or drink too much, and that’s all fine. Instead of trying to “fix” everything adopt a “mindful” approach to the usual table manners. Accept that it’s not going to be a painless affair and allow yourself to enjoy all the uniqueness of your own family.



We’ve all done it after a few too many. There’s nothing like the holiday season to provoke emotional outpourings over lost loves or old scars. Martin’s advice is simply not to “take the bait” when it comes to emotional baggage. Avoid sending that text or making that call, and if you receive a heartfelt plea, just ignore it until the dust settles. If you want to express your feelings, by all means have a moan with someone you trust, but don’t play with fire and start those messy conversations.

DON’T expect a “Hallmark” Christmas

Nobody has a Hollywood Christmas. It just doesn’t exist. As aforementioned, families will row, people will get emotional, and someone will almost always be in a sulk. So just let it happen. Let the kids play Playstation all day. Let your mother drink as much sherry as she wants. Let the dog tear down the tree if you please. Christmas is stressful enough without the added stress of making yours “perfect”

Above all remember stress is completely normal and it’s okay not to feel okay. Nobody is expected to be well humoured all day every day and it’s absolutely okay to ask for help. If you’re finding it difficult to cope this Christmas, please don not hesitate to contact the Samaritans, Aware or a trusted friend/family member

The Samaritans Ireland Freephone is 116-123 and the

Aware Support line is Freephone 1800-80-48