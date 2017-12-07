Techno Star Jamie for Waterford gig

Brendan Keane Reports

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8th is a date local music fans should put in their diaries as Cork techno DJ, Jamie Behan, is set to perform at Central Arts.

Jamie has been at the forefront of the Irish techno scene for the last 15 years and during that time has also earned himself an enviable reputation on the international circuit.

He is the promoter and resident DJ at Ireland’s longest running techno night, Bastardo Electrico, and he also runs a highly respected record label under the same name.



His domestic touring schedule sees him perform at all of Ireland’s leading venues and festivals and he also performed a star set at the Amsterdam Dance Event and the Dimensions Festival.The forthcoming Waterford gig will provide fans of the artist and the genre a rare opportunity to witness such a formidable star in such intimate surroundings and the organisers say it promises to be an incendiary night.They also advise people to go book tickets, priced €12, straight away as the gig is likely to sell-out quickly. The doors will open at 10pm. and it’s a BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottle/Beer) event. For more information or to book tickets log onto www.centralarts.ie or check out the centre’s Facebook page.