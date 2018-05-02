Techno Techno Techno at Central Arts

This Friday, May 4th Irish Techno DJ Jon Hussey will bring his electrifying set to Central Arts in Waterford. Hussey has been playing techno gigs worldwide since the 90s, residing in techno clubs in Dublin, London, Berlin, Leeds and Torino to name a few.

In 1999 he was nominated for the Red bull Music Academy on Berlin and just recently 2fm’s ‘Late Night Sessions’ named him “one of the best DJs around and one of the true purveyors of techno in Ireland.



Jon will be joined on stage this Friday night by Chris Murphy, Andy O’Donoghue, as well as Scott and Clive Sullivan.Tickets are priced €12 (plus booking fee) and can be purchased online at www.centralarts.ie. Doors at 9pm. This is a Bring Your Our Bottle (BYOB) event. ID is required