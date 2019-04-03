TED & MARY O’REGAN ARTS BURSARY 2019

Applications are now being invited for the 15th annual Ted & Mary O’Regan Arts Bursary.

The Bursary was inaugurated in 2005 to honour the memory of a couple who made a lasting contribution to the cultural and artistic life of Waterford city and beyond.

The purpose of the Award is to assist an individual or individuals, either from or with a strong connection to Waterford City or County, to pursue and develop their chosen arts discipline.

Applicants should note that the criteria for the Bursary are open and flexible and that people of all ages may apply. Whilst the Bursary has, in the past facilitated recipients to attend a third level arts course, this is not a pre-requisite. The Award will aim to fill the financial gap which prohibits an arts worker or arts student of any age or any arts discipline achieving their artistic goal.



The Bursary is funded by a combination of local arts organisations, statutory agencies and by individual contributions from friends, associates and family of the late Ted and Mary O’Regan. Garter Lane Arts Centre, Waterford Youth Arts, Waterford Spraoi, and Theatre Royal are among the local arts groups who make the award possible and the statutory body is Waterford City & County Council.

Together, these organisations and individuals have enabled the awards committee to offer nearly 50 local artists and arts technicians a total of more than €85,000 in support of their activities since the foundation of the Bursary.The closing date for this year’s awards is Friday, June 7th at 5pm. For further information and application form go to https://www.waterfordyoutharts.com/o-regan-bursary or contact Ollie Breslin at Waterford Youth Arts, The Arch, Barrack St. Waterford; Email: ollie@waterfordyoutharts.com or call 051-879377.