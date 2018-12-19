The 2 Johnnies set for the Royal

Comedy duo The 2 Johnnies will be touring their new show, “Get Loose”, all over Ireland next year and are scheduled to perform at the Theatre Royal on Saturday, April 13th, 2019.The 2 Johnnies are a hugely popular and hilarious Music & Comedy Duo, Johnny B (O Brien) & Johnny Smacks (McMahon) from Tipperary. Known for their comedy sketches and songs that capture the uniquely funny side of all things Irish, the 2 Johnnies have become part of the Irish Entertainment fabric and they’re only getting started.

Over the past 12 to 18 months the guys have performed in Ireland, the UK, and USA and the UAE to sold out audiences of over 20,000 people, such is their appeal and their strong base of loyal fans.

Their YouTube channel has had over 8 million views and their “The 2 Johnnies Podcast” has been No.1 in the Irish Podcast charts for 38 successive weeks – that’s every single episode for the past 7 months.

In “Let Loose” we meet Mr. Chairman and the self-proclaimed hardest man in hurling “Noel” as they try new ways to raise funds for their club, while farmers Tom and Gerry on a recruitment drive for more farmers with their hit single “The Silage Song”.

The show is for over 12s only (with Under 16’s accompanied). Tickets for all shows from €23 including booking fee from Ticketmaster outlets and venue box offices nationwide (except Vicar Street priced at €28) including booking fee.