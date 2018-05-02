The Animal Uprising Has Begun!

This year’s Waterford Youth Arts Summer Theatre Project started at the weekend before last when on Friday, April 20th, the crew met with director Rhiann Jeffrey from Belfast. This was her first time in Waterford and she was delighted to be working here on this project for the summer.

The crew team included Martina Collender (Stage manager), Dermot Quinn (Designer), Jess Rowell (Movement), Richard Collins (Lighting), and Eadaion Walsh – who has the unusual job this year to try and document what the young people will be learning – this aspect is funded through the Erasmus+ programme through Leargas.

On Saturday the 21st, Rhiann worked with some of the cast all day at Garter Lane Arts Centre. They explored themes in the show ‘Animal Farm’ by George Orwell and what ideas the young people had about the story itself.



They also played with different ways to present some scenes and generally the day was about the group getting to know each other and the director.The aim of the Youth Theatre Summer project is to enable young people to get a full-on experience of creating a show with a professional director and crew.The project is a partnership between Waterford Youth Arts, Garter Lane Arts Centre and Waterford Council Arts office. There is still a couple of places left on the project so if you know any young person who wishes to get involved they can still register.The cost is €15 and this enables them to work fulltime from Monday, July 16th to the show opening on Thursday, August 23rd.

For more information contact Waterford Youth Arts at the Arch on Barrack Street (051-879377).

