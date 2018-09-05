The Autumn Season at the Theatre Royal

The Theatre Royal’s Autumn season is full to the brim with theatre, music, comedy and family events: something for everyone!

The Royal’s Autumn kicks off this Thursday (and Friday) with ‘Frankie’s Guys’, a fast-paced, energetic production paying tribute to the legendary music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Theatre lovers will be spoilt for choice this season with ‘Looking Deadly’ by Niamh McGrath and Keith Singleton, ‘Myra’s Story’ by Brian Foster, ‘The Matchmaker’ John B Keane and ‘Holy Mary’ by Eoin Colfer. Meanwhile, Rough Magic will present ‘A Portrait of the Artist as Young Man’.



Among the pending comedy acts are Tim Vine (this Saturday), Brendan Grace, Waterford Whispers News Live (a home town preview), David McSavage, Tom Elliott and ‘Both Ways Cabaret’.Come October, there will be an exciting offering of music acts featuring the return of Nathan Carter (for two nights) and Bagatelle for their 40th anniversary tour. Other music acts booked in for the season including Pilgrim Street, Ladies In The Blues, Donna Taggart, The Story of Vera Lynn and The Three Degrees. There’ll be music for all tastes in the coming months, including the World Famous Harlem Gospel Choir, Phil Coulter and the Jazzy Jive Rock N’ Roll Show. Tribute acts which are Royal-bound include ‘Be My Baby: The Phil Spector Story’, Mad Ferritt presents ‘MTV Unplugged’ and ‘Mack Fleetwood’.

And Christmas will be covered with ‘Abba Forever’, ‘The Smash Hits Christmas Show’, ‘Christmas with Vanessa, Dominic, Dylan and Guests’, ‘Christmas Crooners’, ‘Christmas with Val Doonican’ and ‘Vladimir’s Viennese Christmas’. There will also be so much for families to enjoy this season. In September, Theatrebox Studio will present ‘Hairspray’, the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family friendly musical, piled ‘bouffant-high’ with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs! In October, SouthEastern Theatre Group presents ‘The Beautiful Game’ by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ben Elton; a story of ordinary people in an extraordinary situation.

Come December, Waterford Pantomime Society presents the greatest Panto of them all – ‘Cinderella’, with booking opening on Tuesday, September 18th at 10am.And Bosco will make a Royal return, with Paula Lambert Puppet Theatre presenting The 40th Anniversary Tour, ‘Bosco’s Garden & Snow White’. Also watch out also for the ‘Kyle Riley – Sing to Me’ tour while Lyngo Theatre will present ‘Tom Thumb, Goldilocks and the Three’.With the support of Waterford City & County Council and The Arts Council Theatre Royal is open to entertain you, your family and friends.

For a full listing pick up a brochure from Box Office or download a brochure online at www.theatreroyal.ie.