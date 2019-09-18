The Big Sing at the Sacred Heart Church



Choirs, choral groups, singing groups and any individual who likes to warble a tune are invited to register now for the Big Sing which takes place at the Sacred Heart Church on Friday, November 15th at 8pm.

For further information or to register, email bigsingwaterford@gmail.com or contact Catherine on 087 2824996.

Past experience of singing is not a requirement as this event sets out to encourage everyone to join together for the sheer fun and enjoyment of singing while there is the added bonus of raising funds for charity.

According to recent research choral singing improves our mood, with a decrease in stress, depression and anxiety. These effects are often attributed to the deeper breathing associated with singing, that is also used in meditation.

The Waterford area is very well served by a number of well-established and successful choral groups and societies but the growing interest in group singing in a less formal set-up has seen the creation of several ‘simply singing groups’ over the past few years.

The Slieverue Simply Singing Group was set up over two years ago and continues to go from strength to strength.

The group return to singing on Wednesday, September 18th at 7.30pm in Slieverue after the summer break. Contact Katherine on 0861954616 for further details.

The Folly Simply Singing Group, based at the Sacred Heart Parish Centre on the Folly every Tuesday night at 7pm, returned to singing after the summer break last week. Numbers continue to grow with in excess of 50 singers turning up every Tuesday night to spend a very enjoyable hour singing. Contact catherineppower@gmail.com or 087 2824996 for further details.

Meanwhile a new singing group is about to get underway in Dunhill. The Every Voice Singing Group will begin in Dunhill Community Centre on Thursday, September 26th at 8pm.

They already have a Facebook page and no experience of singing is necessary to join.

You can contact Anne on 086 3430062 for further details.