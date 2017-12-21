The Christmas City

Winterval Continues in Waterford

Winterval, Ireland’s Christmas capital, will be open every day right up until Saturday the 23rd for even more Christmas magic.

With over 45 events and attractions the extended opening times means more time can be spent exploring the best Christmas festival in Ireland.

Highlights from the festival include Waterford Illuminates – the amazing light show, Winterval on Ice, the Winterval Express Train, Indoor Snow Globe at George’s Court and many more.

They will be running every day and booking tickets in advance so days can be spent exploring this interactive medieval city as it celebrates this most wonderful time of the year is highly recommended.

Tickets can be purchased through the Winterval app too which can be downloaded for both Android and iOS and can filter through all events, from free to ticketed. There’s also handy guides for food and drink and all the best places to stay in Waterford. Just search for ‘Winterval Waterford’ in the app store to download and make the most of the Winterval experience.



The WLR stage also has an amazing line up planned for the week ahead from the Waterford Musical Society to the City of Waterford Brass Band, there’s something to suit every musical taste and carols aplenty!The world class Spraoi’s breath-taking performance, ‘All That Glistens – on The Mall’, was a sight to behold.The three shows on Saturday week last left audiences in awe. The Diamond – the main attraction of the show was a truly magnificent 12-foot diamond structure illuminated in front of the beautiful backdrop of the House of Waterford Crystal.The amazing installations created by Spraoi were displayed all over The Mall in Waterford, creating a wonderfully festive atmosphere.This was Spraoi’s first time ever performing at Winterval and the large crowds were a testament to their popularity. Silence fell throughout the audience as world class trapeze artists amazed from within The Diamond.With Christmas just around the corner, visiting the wonderful Winterval for a fun, festive family day out is a must do!