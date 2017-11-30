The Christmas Craft Fair at Garter Lane returns!

The festive season has well and truly begun with the exciting return of the Winterval festival and the annual Christmas Craft Fair in Garter Lane.

Waterford Crafts is hosting their Christmas Craft Fair as of today, Tuesday, November 28th and runs up to December 23rd.

The Craft Fair will be officially opened tomorrow, Wednesday, November 29th at 11.30am by Senator Grace O’Sullivan (GP) and all are welcome. There will be 10 per cent off all purchases available on the opening day only, so it’s not to be missed.

This annual event has seen huge growth in the past 10 years with sales up 15 per cent last year and their aim is to build on this success this year.

The Waterford Crafts group have found that hand crafts are striking the right chord with consumers who are looking for unique gifts and have a real appreciation for local talent. According to Committee member and local craftsperson Mauney Doyle: “People are conscious of buying local quality products and the feedback from our customers is that they love the unique variety, high quality crafts and always find it value for their money.”

Earlier this year, ‘Waterford Crafts’ was announced as the brand new name for the 33-year-old craft group formerly known as Waterford Homecrafts. The group felt that the new name would better reflect the continual evolution of the group, its members and its future direction.



This Christmas Craft Fair covers a wide breath of creative disciplines created by 44 crafts people from all over the South East of Ireland with a vast array of high quality craft products to suit all budgets.

The high standard works created are of an international standard with many of them members of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland. The excellent selection of products available ranges from delicious home baked cakes to hand cut silver jewellery, exotic walnut and Irish ash wood skate boards to quirky hand painted ceramic bowls, handwoven rainbow wool rugs to hand stitched leather handbags, hand crochet cuddly mice to aromatic festive wreaths and much more.

Open from 10am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and 12noon to 5.30pm on Sundays, there will be ample time for customers to browse, shop and revisit at their leisure in a warm relaxing venue.

For more information on the Waterford Crafts, go to www.waterfordcrafts.com or @waterfordcrafts on Facebook and Twitter. For the full Winterval Christmas festival programme check out www.winterval.ie.