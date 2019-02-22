‘The Doris Day Story’ at the Theatre Royal

Picture this: lunch with the family, then sing your heart out for the afternoon, perhaps a spot of tea and cake, and home before it even gets dark! Bliss! And all for the price of a song! And with the words projected on a giant screen, you’ll have no excuses not to sing.The Great Singalong Songbook, the team behind the stunning Vera Lynn and Val Doonican tributes kick off their brand-new Sunday afternoon concert series.



First up in the series is ‘Secret Love: The Story of Doris Day’ at the Theatre Royal on Sunday. March 10th at 3pm.Oscar-winning actress, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner, and lifetime animal activist, Doris Day is best known for her cheeky smile, her on-screen magic, and her unique singing voice. But that smile concealed a life of drama, tragedy and betrayal.Starring Linda Kenny, Damian Smith, Alf McCarthy MC and our songbook band (MC Alan Carney) Linda will tell you the real story behind her ‘Calamity Jane’ smile and bring you all her hit songs including ‘Sentimental Journey’, ‘Que Sera Sera’, ‘Secret Love’, ‘Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps’ and many more.

So, dust off those vocal chords and be prepared to sing from the heart! An uplifting feel-good afternoon guaranteed!



Tickets priced €19 are available from www.theatreroyal.ieor the Box Office on 051-874402