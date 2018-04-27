Music in healthcare specialist Dr Jane Bentley will give a public talk entitled ‘The Transformative Power of Connection: The Emerging Role of Music in Dementia Care’ at Waterford Healing Arts Trust Centre for Arts and Health at UHW on Thursday, May 3rd at 6.30pm.

This talk is aimed at anyone interested in the arts and dementia care, and is presented by Waterford Healing Arts Trust (WHAT), in partnership with Kids Classics, Ireland’s leading music in healthcare training organisation.



According to WHAT’s Claire Meaney: “Evidence-based research shows that just one hour per day of social interaction brings benefits to people with dementia, as a result of which more attention is being focused on finding ways to make meaningful, relational connections”. Said Grainne Hope of Kids Classics: “Music, particularly live music, can be a powerful way to reach people with dementia. A musician can adapt to the rhythms and emotions of a person on a moment-to-moment basis, so that music can become a shared language of relating and connecting, even at a time when words may no longer be accessible.”

Dr Jane Bentley is a music in healthcare practitioner, consultant and trainer, based in Glasgow.

Dr Bentley was recently awarded a 2018/2019 International Leadership Fellowship with the Global Brain Health Institute at Trinity College, Dublin and the University of California, San Francisco, to further develop the field of Music in Dementia Care.

In 2011 she was awarded the first ever PhD based on drum circles and improvisation, highlighting the effects of group music-making on human wellbeing. Dr Bentley has brought music to elder care settings for over 15 years, and has worked in every area of mental healthcare, and with hospitalised children and adults.

Admission is free, but ticketed, as places are limited. Booking details and further information are available for www.waterfordhealingarts.com or 051-842664