The Indie Disco Returns to Central Arts

Attention all music lovers: if you’re looking for something a little less pop and a little more rock and roll, the Central Arts Indie Disco is calling you! This alternative night out will shake the dust off your dancing shoes on Saturday, February 24th with favorite rock/indie hits from Oasis, Blur, Stone Roses, the Happy Mondays and many more.



Your host for the evening will be WLR presenter and DJ Zoe Staunton, well known already in Waterford for filling dance floors at the Forum or Axis Mundi Indie nights out. If you’re a fan of Zoe’s WLR show “The Green Room” or just a lover of Brit Pop and Indie Rock, you’ll find your tribe on the dance floor at this hip and trendy music event.

The Indie Disco takes place from 10pm till late on February 24th and is a Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB) event. Tickets priced at €12 and are available from www.centralarts.ie or at the Central arts Office, Central Hall 123A Parade Quay. Book early to avoid disappointment!