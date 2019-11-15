The Red Iron opens at Garter Lane

After months of excitement and anticipation Jim Nolan’s new play ‘The Red Iron’ opens in Garter Lane this week and runs until Saturday, November 30th. It’s the first play Jim Nolan has set in Waterford since Red Kettle’s 1985 debut. In 1985 The God’s Are Angry, Miss Kerr attracted record audiences to the theatre but even so, many were disappointed when the show sold out. Waterford audiences spread the word and subsequently flocked in record numbers to see the play when it was revived for extra performances – even filling the Gods for the first time in living memory for a drama.



The Red Iron, based back in Waterford with a Waterford cast and steeped in Waterford places, events and names is sure to have the same effect on local audiences.Set on the iconic Red Iron bridge on the evening of the All-Ireland final home-coming in 2017 audiences will be taken on a very universal journey of human emotions, set in a very Deise context. Long-time friends meet up at their old haunt to remember the life of a departed friend. They take us through events, streets, shops, places all familiar and through highs and lows delivered with that kick in the gut style that Jim has perfected.

The Red Iron sees Jim Nolan at his best. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of it all. Be part of history. Call Garter Lane to book your tickets on 051 855038 today.