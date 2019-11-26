The Red Iron Sells Out

With glowing local and national reviews, universally positive audience response and the Sold Out signs mounted on the first Friday of a three week run, playwright Jim Nolan and The Red Iron production team are reflecting this week on what is, without question, the highlight of Waterford’s cultural year.

Relaxing in the aftermath of bringing the production, which he also directed, to the stage, Jim was keen to pay tribute to the small army of colleagues and supporters who helped him with his latest venture. “I’m overjoyed and overwhelmed by the public response to the play. With such an iconic setting and with the combination of local actors, characters and storyline, we were quietly optimistic of a good outcome. But nothing could have prepared us for the affection with which the city has embraced the play. I am extremely grateful for the unprecedented support at the box office, but also to the team of people who invested so much and in so many different ways to making this project happen.”



With the last remaining tickets sold just three days after its November 12th opening night and a standby list of several hundred, Red Iron producers, Pádraig Ó Gríofa and Michael Grant investigated the possibility of mounting additional performances. “We looked at it” said Padraig “but for logistical reasons, it just wasn’t possible. We’re very sorry not to have been able to cater for the public demand but I suppose it’s a good problem to have”.

Like Nolan, Ó Gríofa and his colleagues, Michael Grant and Mary Roche, are delighted with the runaway success of the production. “Jim came to us with seventy pages and a dream. It’s cost us a few months of our lives but we’ve enjoyed the trip and it’s been great to have brought those pages to the stage in such a memorable way.”

The Red Iron continues at Garter Lane until Saturday, November 30th.