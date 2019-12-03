

(Central Arts, Friday December 6th)

The renowned – and quite spectacular – White Horse Guitar Club return to Waterford on Friday December 6 for an intimate gig at Central Arts. Selling out shows all around the country, White Horse Guitar Club are an eleven-piece band born in the Cork venue The White Horse. They interpret songs of the Americana / Irish Roots songbook in a truly impactful way – think Irish voice choir singing the songs of the deep Southern States, Appalachian mountains and bringing it all back home to the Emerald Isle!



Formed in early 2012, the band evolved from an open club environment into a fully-fledged musical touring group of eleven friends over the past six years; eleven guys drawn from widely varying backgrounds, bound by a common love of playing guitar and singing music that is deeply rooted in the fine tradition of songwriting that flourishes in the Southern states of the U.S. The White Horse Guitar club has performed all over Ireland and Europe over the past seven years, selling out tours in France, Germany, Italy and Holland along with marquee nights on home soil.

Tickets priced at €15 (booking fee applies) are available now from Ticketmaster or www.centralarts.ie. This is a BYOB event and doors are at 7.30pm with performances starting at 8pm sharp. For more information about this and other events taking place at Central Arts, be sure to check them out on FaceBook and give the page a like.