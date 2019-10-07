Theatre Royal Gig Guide

Halycon Days (Wednesday, October 9th)

Soap stars Bryan Murray and Una Crawford O’Brien who play Bob Charles and Renee Phelan in RTE’s Fair City are en route to Waterford. The couple will star in the multi-awarding hit play Halycon Days which will run for one night only on Wednesday, October 9th.

The hilarious and poignant production is set in a nursing home and dramatises the emerging friendship between Patricia played by Úna Crawford O’Brien and Sean played by Bryan Murray. As the pair negotiate their failing health, a combative and charming friendship begins to blossom. Filled with unexpected surprises, the show explores the importance of companionship in life as we grow older.

The play was written by Deirdre Kinahan one of Ireland’s most celebrated playwrights who has written nearly 30 plays over the last two decades. Kinahan believes audience members can expect a night that’s both hilarious and inspiring:

Starts at 8 p.m. Tickets: €21 from Box Office or www.theatreroyal.ie

The Violinists Brothers are back! (Thursday, October 10th)





An evening of songs and melodies we all love and remember, including Que Sera Sera, Hungarian Dance No 5, Russia’s Kalinka, Jewish dance Hava Nagila, Danny Boy and Those Were the Days and many more at Theatre Royal Waterford on Thursday October 10th.

Slovakian brothers Vladimir and Anton, are the fourth generation of professional musicians. Their unique style was inspired by travelling Europe with the family ensemble.

Their performances include Dublin’s National Concert Hall, London’s Palladium and Belfast’s BBC Proms. The brothers have collaborated with Katherine Jenkins and the BBC Concert Orchestraat numerous times.

Starts 8 p.m. Tickets: €25/€22.50 from Box Office or www.theatreroyal.ie

Taking on the Antarctic (Friday, October 11th)

Tom Crean’s story is a testament of human fortitude against all the elements of Antarctic, his 36-mile, solitary trek to base camp during the Terra Nova expedition to rescue his comrades Teddy Evans and William Lashly has been described by Antarctic historians as “the finest feat of individual heroism from the entire age of exploration”.

So, mark Friday October 11th in your diaries and come to Theatre Royal Waterford to hear the riveting true stories of Crean’s Antarctic explorations as one of the few men to serve with both Scott and Shackleton and survive three famous expeditions: Discovery, (1901 – 1904); Terra Nova (1910 – 1913); and Endurance (1914 – 1916).

Starts @ 8 p.m. Tickets: €21/€19 from Box Office or www.theatreroyal.ie

Fee Fi Fo Fum! (Sunday, October 13th)





It’s a giant of a show, a great family afternoon and we’d love you to come!

This classic fairy-tale now gets the Lyngo treatment so expect lots of surprises and beautiful images as Patrick Lynch (from Cbeebies) tells the gripping story of Jack who sells his cow for 5 magic beans and finds himself in the land above the clouds.

It’s a show for the over 3’s (and their giants) on Sunday October 13th at Theatre Royal Waterford with something for everyone – enormous shoes, tiny houses, showers of silver and gold and a big, leafy explosion!

Starts at 3 p.m. Tickets: €12/€40 Family of 4 from Box Office or www.theatreroyal.ie