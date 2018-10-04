Thousands Visit South East House and Home Show
Thousands visited the second annual South East House and Home Show last weekend. The show, hosted by WLR Events, was deemed a huge success by visitors with a high-quality portfolio of exhibitors showcased at the WIT Arena in Carriganore.
Amongst the busy line-up of entertainment on the Style Stage was bestselling cookery author and entrepreneur Roz Purcell as well garden expert and creator and manager of Bloom, Gary Graham.
WLR Event Manager Roisin Ferris says; ‘we were thrilled with the support of both businesses and visitors from Waterford and the Southeast region. The show offers a great opportunity to showcase the products and services available in the region and we were delighted to give our exhibitors a platform to meet direct with homeowners and homebuilders.’ Organisers and exhibitors are already looking forward to the South East House & Home Show 2019!
