Thousands Visit South East House and Home Show

Thousands visited the second annual South East House and Home Show last weekend. The show, hosted by WLR Events, was deemed a huge success by visitors with a high-quality portfolio of exhibitors showcased at the WIT Arena in Carriganore.



Amongst the busy line-up of entertainment on the Style Stage was bestselling cookery author and entrepreneur Roz Purcell as well garden expert and creator and manager of Bloom, Gary Graham.WLR Event Manager Roisin Ferris says; ‘we were thrilled with the support of both businesses and visitors from Waterford and the Southeast region. The show offers a great opportunity to showcase the products and services available in the region and we were delighted to give our exhibitors a platform to meet direct with homeowners and homebuilders.’ Organisers and exhibitors are already looking forward to the South East House & Home Show 2019!